President Trump Says Marjorie Taylor Greene's Resignation is 'Great For The Country'

Donald Trump reacted to Marjorie Taylor Greene calling it quits as a member of Congress Friday -- and the president didn't seem bothered at all that his former friend and supporter was leaving, calling the move "great for the country."

Trump spoke by phone with ABC News reporter Rachel Scott last night when he made his first remarks about MTG's resignation from Congress, which she announced earlier in the day.

Trump told Scott, according to her X posts ... "I think it's great news for the country. It's great."

When Scott asked if he was given a heads up, Trump replied, "Nah, it doesn't matter, you know but I think it's great. I think she should be happy."

Play video content X / @mtgreenee

Trump and Greene have been at each other's throats ever since they broke from one another recently over the Epstein files and other issues, such as affordability.

Greene, a staunch Georgia republican who was one of Trump's biggest supporters, demanded the release of the Epstein files while Trump tried to block the move until this week, when he had a sudden change of heart and signed the bill to make them available. The Justice Department has until Dec. 19 to publicly release the files.

In response to Greene's criticism, Trump, in classic Trump fashion, labeled her "wacky Marjorie" and described her as a "ranting lunatic."