Nolan Wells Case: Friends Going Back To Island Where He Was Found Dead To Investigate

Nolan Wells' friends are launching an investigation of their own ... with their attorneys heading to Horn Island to get a firsthand look at where the 18-year-old disappeared, and where he was found dead.

Attorneys J. Tyler Cox and Edward Andrew Paltzik tell TMZ in a joint statement ... they, along with their clients, plan to inspect the Mississippi barrier island Friday as they begin investigating Nolan's death on behalf of their clients -- Warren Hudson, Jax Pitalo and Morgan Seymour.

Play video content Video: Nolan Wells: Newly Released Video Could Be Final Sighting Before Disappearance TMZ.com

They stress they won't be gathering evidence during the visit ... saying the purpose is to understand the island's "layout and dynamics." Paltzik "needs to lay eyes on the island himself."

As we reported, the three friends recently brought Paltzik -- a defamation attorney who has repped President Donald Trump in high-profile media battles -- onto their legal team as they push back against allegations surrounding Nolan's death.

Cox and Paltzik say they're "proud to stand with and fight for three completely innocent young men" ... insisting Warren, Jax and Morgan had "nothing whatsoever to do with the tragic death of Nolan Wells."

And they're putting anyone who's publicly accused the trio on notice ... saying they're combing through mainstream and social media coverage for allegedly defamatory statements.

The attorneys promise to go after offenders "big or small, national or local, libel or slander."

Nolan disappeared July 4 after a boating trip to Horn Island ... and his body was found along the island's shoreline two days later ... near where he was last seen alive.

Play video content Video: Nolan Wells Friend Returns To Beach Where He Was Found Dead The Officer Tatum Show

Nolan's family is looking into his death ... ditto for Mississippi law enforcement ... but we still don't have an official cause or manner of death.