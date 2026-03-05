Honey Boo Boo's Mother Mama June Says New Illness Is Not Cancer

Play video content TMZ.com

June "Mama June" Shannon gave a concerning health update earlier this week, revealing a serious new medical issue ... but she tells us it's not as bad as some have feared.

"It's not cancer," Mama June told us when we caught her and her kids out in NYC Wednesday. "Before I had my hysterectomy I was thinking the C-word, because I did have cysts and stuff ... But what I'm dealing with now, it has nothing to do with my hormones or anything like that. This is totally different."

Mama June told Page Six she's dealing with something that could "immobilize" her, but she didn't elaborate any further with us ... except to confirm that it's not expected to be life-threatening.

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, on the other hand, was more than willing to talk about her relationship with boyfriend Dralin Carswell.

You'll have to watch the video to find out all about their new life in Colorado and plans for the future!