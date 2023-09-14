Desiigner Ordered to Register as Sex Offender for Indecent Exposure on Plane

Desiigner just got sentenced in his mid-flight masturbation case, and now he'll have to register as a sex offender.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, the judge ordered the "Panda" rapper to register as a sex offender going forward, in addition to the other conditions of his 2-year probation ... such as participating in a psychiatric evaluation and drug testing.

Desiigner is also barred from owning or possessing firearms and must perform 120 hours of community service.

TMZ Hip Hop broke the story ... Desiigner pleaded guilty to indecent exposure after he was accused of whipping out his willie in the presence of flight attendants back in April during a flight back from Japan.

According to the initial charging documents, he told the arresting federal agents he didn't get much "cootie" overseas.

Play video content