Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Etsy Quietly Pulls Luigi Mangione Merch, Keeps 'Deny, Defend, Depose' Gear

Luigi Mangione Etsy Quietly Pulls Suspect Merch ... Still Plenty of 'Deny, Defend, Depose' Gear

Luigi Mangione
Etsy Composite

Luigi Mangione admirers looking for merch celebrating the suspected killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson need to look elsewhere ... 'cause Esty has pulled a lot of gear with his infamous face.

Even before he was identified, Thompson's killer was cheered by some as a folk hero -- but that movement got turbo-charged when Mangione was arrested and charged ... and fan-made merch flooded the e-commerce site.

Luigi Mangione Etsy Merch
Launch Gallery
Luigi Mangione Etsy Merch Launch Gallery
Etsy

However, as of Thursday morning, most of the prior Mangione items -- including shirts, cups and even a Christmas ornament -- are gone ... their pages now read, "😔Sorry, this item is unavailable."

etsy past Esty Offerings luigi mangione christmas
Etsy

But, not everything connected to the suspect has been scrubbed ... there are still several offerings available with the phrase "Deny, Defend, Depose" ... the words authorities say were etched into the shell casings of bullets found at the NYC crime scene.

Brian Thompson united healthcare shot linkedin
Linkedin

GoFundMe also recently removed all campaigns created for Mangione ... telling TMZ they violated the rule of not seeking money for legal defense of violent crimes.

luigi mangione arrested court
Getty

Support for Mangione and defense of his alleged actions from those who hate health insurance providers has been intense ... but authorities assure justice will be served in the cold-blooded killing.

We reached out to Etsy for comment on the removed items ... so far, no word back.

related articles