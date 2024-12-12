Etsy Quietly Pulls Luigi Mangione Merch, Keeps 'Deny, Defend, Depose' Gear

Luigi Mangione admirers looking for merch celebrating the suspected killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson need to look elsewhere ... 'cause Esty has pulled a lot of gear with his infamous face.

Even before he was identified, Thompson's killer was cheered by some as a folk hero -- but that movement got turbo-charged when Mangione was arrested and charged ... and fan-made merch flooded the e-commerce site.

However, as of Thursday morning, most of the prior Mangione items -- including shirts, cups and even a Christmas ornament -- are gone ... their pages now read, "😔Sorry, this item is unavailable."

But, not everything connected to the suspect has been scrubbed ... there are still several offerings available with the phrase "Deny, Defend, Depose" ... the words authorities say were etched into the shell casings of bullets found at the NYC crime scene.

GoFundMe also recently removed all campaigns created for Mangione ... telling TMZ they violated the rule of not seeking money for legal defense of violent crimes.

Support for Mangione and defense of his alleged actions from those who hate health insurance providers has been intense ... but authorities assure justice will be served in the cold-blooded killing.