Luigi Mangione's Jail Menu, Living Conditions Revealed

Luigi Mangione's getting his own cell at a Pennsylvania correctional facility, and he hasn't been interacting with other inmates recently ... and, we now know what he'll be eating too.

A representative for the PA Department of Corrections tells TMZ ... Mangione will be held in a single cell -- no roommate locked up with him -- at SCI Huntingdon just outside Altoona.

We're told he's not in solitary confinement ... but, he won't be interacting with other inmates at this time -- so, no hanging out in the rec yard for now it seems.

Eventually, we're told he will be allowed time out of his cell -- a privilege provided to all inmates, even when they have a higher custody level.

Ultimately, SCI Huntingdon was chosen due to its proximity to the Blair County courthouse where he's facing charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm, forgery and providing false identification to police.

As for what Mangione will be eating on the inside ... today, for example, Mangione had his choice of fruit, grits, bread, scrambled eggs and coffee for breakfast, with porcupine meatballs, mashed potatoes, bread and canned fruit for lunch ... and mac and cheese, pasta bean casserole and stewed tomatoes for dinner.

We've included his menu for the next couple weeks ... check out what he'll be eating as his legal process in PA grinds on.

Of course, Mangione is expected to be sent back to New York City to face charges of murder, 2 counts of possession of a loaded firearm, possession of a forged instrument, and criminal possession of a weapon for allegedly killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson last week.