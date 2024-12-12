Luigi Mangione Exploded Outside Courthouse Because He Had No Attorney

Accused UnitedHealthcare CEO killer Luigi Mangione went ballistic outside a Pennsylvania courthouse this week because he was "irritated" he didn't have legal representation at the time, according to his lawyer.

Attorney Thomas Dickey, sat for an interview Wednesday night with CNN host Erin Burnett and set the record straight on the shocking moment Mangione yelled at the media while being led by police into the Blair County, PA, courthouse, for his extradition hearing a day earlier.

Sporting an orange jumpsuit with his hands cuffed behind him, Mangione shouted at reporters a cryptic message about being "completely out of touch and an insult to the intelligence of the American people and their lived experience!"

During his CNN interview, Dickey cleared up the confusion, telling Burnett that Mangione was "irritated" and "agitated" about being accused of murder and other serious offenses.

As you know, Mangione is charged with fatally shooting UHC CEO Brian Thompson on a Manhattan street last week because he allegedly had a beef with the health care system.

Dickey also said Mangione did not have legal representation until he arrived in the courtroom for his Tuesday hearing.

After his court appearance, Mangione's demeanor changed because he had retained Dickey, who would fight for his rights, the attorney said. Dickey cited video that showed the alleged killer looking calmer as he exited the courthouse surrounded by cops.