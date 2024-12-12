Luigi Mangione's Fellow Inmate Yells His Conditions Suck, 'Free Luigi'

Luigi Mangione's fellow inmates are giving the inside scoop about conditions in the prison where he's staying -- screaming out about his treatment from behind the prison walls.

Here's the deal ... NewsNation shared a clip from outside SCI Huntingdon where a prisoner screamed out at the top of his lungs, railing against Mangione's living situation.

NewsNation's @TVAshleigh and @alcaprari23 spoke exclusively with prison inmates live through the fence at the State Correctional Institution Huntingdon in Pennsylvania. Through flashing lights and shouts, they communicated the prison conditions of their fellow inmate,… pic.twitter.com/qLkWknyINl — NewsNation (@NewsNation) December 12, 2024 @NewsNation

Watch the video ... the inmate clearly yells, "Luigi's conditions suck! Free Luigi!' It's unclear if he's joking or if this is a sincere condemnation.

Later in the evening, during "Banfield" -- the popular NewsNation show hosted by Ashleigh Banfield -- Ashleigh asked prisoners questions from outside the prison yard, somehow linking up audio so they could hear her and respond.

Watch the vid ... the inmates make a joke about Luigi watching "Banfield" in his cell -- a claim that isn't true -- before admitting he doesn't really have a television.

To add to the craziness, some of the inmates start turning their lights on and off -- so, at least they have access to their own light switches.

Of course, Luigi didn't take part in the interview ... 'cause he's nowhere near other prisoners. As we told you, Luigi's confined to his own single cell, and he won't be interacting with any other inmates for a while.

Luigi's locked up in the Pennsylvania correctional facility just outside Altoona ... a short drive from the courthouse where he's on trial for multiple felonies -- not including the murder charge he's facing in Manhattan.