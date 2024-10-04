American Airlines Passenger Subdued in Intense Altercation on Video

Play video content

It wasn't your typical first-class experience on an American Airlines flight when a man allegedly got into an altercation with the woman next to him -- and things escalated so fast, other passengers had to jump in to calm everything down.

The whole ordeal was caught on camera by another passenger ... you can hear one guy sternly telling the alleged aggressor to back off on the flight from Miami, Florida to Charlotte, North Carolina Wednesday -- warning him repeatedly to keep his hands off the woman, or he was gonna end up in cuffs.

You can hear people asking the woman if she’s okay before encouraging her to move to another seat. But, as she does, the guy starts claiming he was the one who was assaulted by her.

But the woman fires back, "No, you weren't assaulted. I put my hand over your mouth to make you shut up," -- and he fires back, "You slapped me!"

It’s a wild scene you definitely don’t wanna witness at 30,000 feet, with flight attendants stepping in, trying to keep the peace.