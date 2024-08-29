Man Destroys American Airlines Counter With Hammer After Being Sold Fake Ticket

Play video content

An air traveler flew into a rage at an airport in Chile and went HAM on an American Airlines check-in counter with a hammer ... and it's all on video.

Footage from the incident shows the hammer-wielding man destroying everything in sight ... smashing computers, monitors and wall-mounted screens ... reportedly causing $22,000 in damage.

Thor here supposedly flipped out after trying to check in for a flight ... only to discover a scammer had sold him a fake plane ticket.

It all went down at Nuevo Pudahuel Airport in Santiago ... where local reports say the man was trying to fly home to Haiti, with a layover in Miami.

Shocked onlookers whipped out their phones and recorded the man's rampage ... and it looks like he had his family with him too. Folks gave him space to freak out, and he let it all out.

As for where he got the hammer ... he's apparently a construction worker who had some tools in his luggage.

The guy only made things worse for himself ... he was detained by airport security and handed over to police.