Woman Unleashes Wild NSFW Rant At LAX Workers, But Wrong Terminal

Play video content TMZ.com

LAX airline workers got an unexpected earful from a woman who went on a vicious tirade ... only for her to realize she was screaming at the wrong terminal the entire time.

Check out this video TMZ shot Wednesday at Los Angeles's premiere airport ... where this lady had an absolutely epic meltdown that was laced with expletives and demands to get Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on the horn. Yep, it was one of those days.

The woman was fuming after Delta apparently rebooked her flight for the next day because she missed her initial one ... and she was unloading on these employees about it.

Safe to say, her behavior here is beyond belief -- going on a full-blown expletive-laden rampage, demanding Delta "get her the f*** on the next flight" and foot the bill too!

When it comes to Mayor Pete, she seems aware he's in charge of planes and stuff in Biden's administration, branding him a "useless motherf***er." Like we said, this was ugly.

This woman's so fired up, she actually punches the counter in protest ... all while the airline workers stand there dumbfounded, clearly trying to figure out why the lady's so pissed with them. BTW, as we monitored this whole thing, we heard her say she'd been drinking earlier.

Play video content TMZ.com

Anyway, this woman's chaotic freakout came to a hilarious screeching halt when she realized she was actually at the WestJet terminal at LAX, not at Delta ... the airline she had a beef with.

Just like that, she goes from a raging bull to a giggling schoolgirl in seconds ... laughing off her colossal mistake and cracking jokes like it's no big deal.

Pacing back and forth in disbelief, she's suddenly the life of the party ... even teasing us about being her chauffeurs to the correct terminal. Sounds like the WestJet workers got a kick out of the mix-up too ... despite being on the receiving end of her venom moments earlier.