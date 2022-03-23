Ben Affleck Gazes At Jennifer Lopez During iHeart Music Awards

3/23/2022 7:51 AM PT
"L" is for the way you look at me ... so says Jennifer Lopez as BF Ben Affleck longingly admires her during the singer's acceptance speech.

J Lo was onstage at the iHeart Music Awards Tuesday night, accepting this year's Icon Award. While thanking her fans for their support over the years, the crowd went nuts, including Ben -- with his 10-year-old son Samuel and her 14-year-old daughter Emme by his side.

His look says it all ... the two have been going through some changes together -- including putting around $55 million down for a massive estate -- so his excitement for a future with her really shows.

TMZ broke the story, the couple is in escrow for a 10-bed, 17-bath home, with a theater, multiple kitchens, and a pool. After scoping out the house this weekend, the two were off to McDonald's, chowing down on some value meals after the big purchase!

After her award speech, J Lo took the stage again, performing a couple of her songs ... including her 2005 hit, "Get Right." The crowd must've loved watching her live, but we know one superfan that enjoyed it even more ...

