Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez Celebrating Wedding With Party This Weekend

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are celebrating their marriage in style this weekend, TMZ has learned ... with a group of their closest peeps getting the invite to party with them.

Sources close to the couple tell us the two are inviting family and close friends to Ben's home in Georgia this weekend for the big bash -- unclear what the total headcount is, or which special guests might stop by.

We're told it can best be described as a big celebration for the two ... safe to say it'll be a blast for all in attendance.

As we reported, Ben and Jen picked the actor's Riceboro home as the spot for the big bash last month, which is located just an hour outside Savannah ... we were told Jen went right into party-planning mode soon after the wedding.