Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Wedding Prep Includes Piano, Fireworks Display

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are doing their second 'wedding' in style ... with a waterside reception complete with a live piano performance and firework display.

Ben's sprawling estate in Riceboro, Georgia is shaping into full-wedding form Friday, and the latest images show tables and chairs set along a body of water with what looks like a special table for the bride and groom right next to the piano.

If that weren't enough, there's a barge floating in the middle of the water chock full off fireworks ready to light up the night sky once the sun goes down, though it's unclear which night the show will happen.

Ben and Jen's celebrity friends, including Matt Damon have also started to arrive in GA ... and it looks like they're in for a real treat once the festivities begin.

What was initially billed as a weekend bash for family and friends is clearly a much bigger event ... with all the makings of a dream wedding.

Ben's Georgia estate, which was supposed to serve as the wedding location 20 years ago when he and J Lo first got engaged, also has a huge marquee on the ground and a long aisle for his bride to walk down.

The spur-of-the-moment Las Vegas wedding looks like it will have nothing on Ben and Jen's second wedding when all is said and done.