Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Wedding Prep Starts in Georgia

It appears Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are setting up more than just a fancy party at his estate in Georgia, 'cause based on pics, it looks like a full-blown wedding is going to happen.

Ben's place in Riceboro, Georgia is crawling with activity Friday, with construction crews hard at work putting up a huge marquee on the grounds, which is connected to the main house by a very long aisle for J Lo to walk down in what we can only imagine will be a beautiful wedding dress.

The temporary structures going up at Ben's place aren't the only giveaway this star-studded weekend is more wedding than party, caterers and event crews keep showing up to the house in droves.

No sign of Ben and Jen at the house yet, but we already saw them Thursday in Savannah ... where they did some low-key shopping in town.

As we told you, Bennifer 2.0 is welcoming their closest friends and family to a weekend celebration at Ben's estate, which was supposed to serve as the location for their wedding 20 years ago when they first got engaged.

