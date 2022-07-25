Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Ben Affleck Cries with Jennifer Lopez on Paris Honeymoon

Ben Affleck Breaks Down Crying on Honeymoon ... J Lo Consoles Him at Dinner

7/25/2022 6:44 AM PT
Ben Affleck Cries In Front of Jennifer Lopez on Honeymoon
Launch Gallery
Emotions Running High Launch Gallery
Backgrid

Ben Affleck seems to be getting super emotional during his honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez -- but it's still all love between them.

The couple enjoyed a romantic sit-down Sunday in Paris ... they'd stopped off for dinner at a place called La Girafe in front of the Eiffel --  on Jen's 53rd birthday, no less. Perfect setting.

Based on these pics, it looks like BA might’ve had a tender moment that led to tears during the private meal — which went down without any of their kids around, a couple of whom have joined them in Europe.

Backgrid

Unclear why Ben might’ve been crying, but he had a shoulder to lean on ... J Lo embraced him in a hug -- which you can kinda see in the photos here. She's got a hand on his face.

Ben turned off the waterworks soon enough -- later, they had themselves a nice little stroll around town, just the 2 of them, and he was back to smiling.

Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez Paris Honeymoon
Backgrid

Ben and Jen have been enjoying the city for the past several days now -- this after getting hitched last weekend on a whim in Vegas.

It's been a bit of a rollercoaster of emotions for Ben on this trip -- sometimes snoozing, sometimes weeping. Married life ... all part of the package, we suppose. 🤷🏽‍♂️

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later