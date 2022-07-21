Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Visit Paris after Las Vegas Wedding

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez may be on their mini honeymoon after getting hitched in Sin City ... hitting the town in Paris while dressed to the nines.

The newlyweds popped up Thursday in the French capital, dressed up for a dinner date. It was all eyes on J Lo in her bright red dress, while Ben looked slick in a suit and tie.

You can see Bennifer 2.0 also soaked in the Paris sights from their luxury hotel room before venturing out into the City of Love.

Play video content onthejlo

TMZ broke the story ... Ben and Jen tied the knot in Las Vegas early Saturday morning in a tiny chapel ceremony that included their children, and they're planning to throw a massive wedding party with close friends and family at the actor's Georgia estate in the coming weeks.