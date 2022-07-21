Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Visit Paris after Las Vegas Wedding

Ben & Jen Bonjour From The City of Love ... Paris After Vegas Wedding

7/21/2022 4:20 PM PT
Ben And Jen's Hit Paris Post Wedding
Launch Gallery
Happily In Love Launch Gallery
Mega

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez may be on their mini honeymoon after getting hitched in Sin City ... hitting the town in Paris while dressed to the nines.

Mega

The newlyweds popped up Thursday in the French capital, dressed up for a dinner date. It was all eyes on J Lo in her bright red dress, while Ben looked slick in a suit and tie.

Mega

You can see Bennifer 2.0 also soaked in the Paris sights from their luxury hotel room before venturing out into the City of Love.

dressed to the nines!!!
onthejlo

TMZ broke the story ... Ben and Jen tied the knot in Las Vegas early Saturday morning in a tiny chapel ceremony that included their children, and they're planning to throw a massive wedding party with close friends and family at the actor's Georgia estate in the coming weeks.

onthejlo

Nothing like a trip to the city of love to celebrate your own.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later