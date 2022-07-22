Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Make Out in Paris as Kids Sit Next to Them

7/22/2022 6:55 AM PT
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez -- Dinner And Dessert In Paris
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez certainly aren't slowing down on their PDA, especially after tying the knot ... and their kids got a front-row seat to the love fest.

Ben and Jen grubbed at Le Matignon Thursday with 13-year-old Seraphina, 16-year-old Violet, and 14-year-old Emme as the combined families spent some time in Paris. The newlyweds couldn't stop themselves from locking lips, and the kiddos seemingly looked away.

Ben and Jen hit the Gardens Elysée early Friday, where that PDA sure didn't slow down ... Ben even snapped some pics of his new wife as they walked around.

As we reported, the pair might be using this trip as a mini-honeymoon in the city of love after their recent Vegas wedding.

The two soaked in the sights from their luxury hotel room before venturing out into the city.

DRESSED TO THE NINES!!!
onthejlo

TMZ broke the story ... Ben and Jen tied the knot in Las Vegas early Saturday morning in a tiny chapel ceremony that included their children, and they're planning to throw a massive wedding party with close friends and family at the actor's Georgia estate in the coming weeks.

