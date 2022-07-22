Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Make Out in Paris as Kids Sit Next to Them

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez certainly aren't slowing down on their PDA, especially after tying the knot ... and their kids got a front-row seat to the love fest.

Ben and Jen grubbed at Le Matignon Thursday with 13-year-old Seraphina, 16-year-old Violet, and 14-year-old Emme as the combined families spent some time in Paris. The newlyweds couldn't stop themselves from locking lips, and the kiddos seemingly looked away.

Ben and Jen hit the Gardens Elysée early Friday, where that PDA sure didn't slow down ... Ben even snapped some pics of his new wife as they walked around.

As we reported, the pair might be using this trip as a mini-honeymoon in the city of love after their recent Vegas wedding.

The two soaked in the sights from their luxury hotel room before venturing out into the city.

Play video content onthejlo