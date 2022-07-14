Alex Rodriguez Says He Has 'No Regrets' Over Jennifer Lopez Relationship

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Alex Rodriguez 'No Regrets' Over J Lo Relationship ... 'Life Is Good'

7/14/2022 6:37 AM PT
IT'S ALL LOVE
Alex Rodriguez is clearly at peace more than a year after officially breaking things off with Jennifer Lopez ... he said this week he's now very happy and has "no regrets" over how anything went down with the entertainment icon.

The former MLB superstar explained it all to Martha Stewart on her "The Martha Stewart Podcast" Wednesday ... saying "life is good" post-J Lo.

"You know, Martha, thank goodness, no regrets," Rodriguez said. "Life is good. I'm very fortunate."

A-Rod and Lopez began dating back in 2017 -- and the couple became quite serious in the ensuing months.

The two intertwined their families and children -- and in 2019, the couple became engaged.

In 2021, however, they split ... but Rodriguez made it clear Wednesday there's no bad blood between the two whatsoever.

"Look, we had a great time," the 46-year-old said. "But, more importantly, we always put the kids front and center in everything we do."

Rodriguez went on to call Lopez "the most talented human being I've ever been around."

"Hardest worker," he said. "And I think she is the greatest performer, live performer in the world today that's alive."

Rodriguez has been linked to Kathryne Padgett since the Lopez breakup. The "On The Floor" singer, of course, has since found love again too, rekindling a former flame with Ben Affleck.

Old news is old news!
