Eminem Says MGK Slept with His Mother in A.I. Slim Shady Interview

Eminem's new album "Death Of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)" made it a point to have a funeral for his controversial alter-ego -- his new A.I.-generated interview serves as the burial, but not before unleashing a few secrets from the grave!!!

On Tuesday, Complex released a 14-minute, scripted interview with Em and the bleached-blonde younger version of himself, created by A.I. firm, Metaphysics -- the same company that boosted his "Houdini" video.

The sit-down plays out the hypothetical scenario of a matured and aged Eminem trying to reason with his reckless past life.

"Death Of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)" went hard at familiar punching bags such as Caitlyn Jenner and Christopher Reeve en route to another No. 1 album, but Eminem scolded A.I. Shady for taking so many cheap shots -- discrimination isn't cool in America anymore!!!

Archival visuals captured A.I. Shady's movements and they used face-swap technology to complete the effect.

The two Eminem's debate over which one of their lyrical targets is the softest ... Em ribbed Slim for going up against Ja Rule, Moby, Fred Durst, and Christina Aguilera while Slim argued the old man needed to grow a pair.

A.I. Shady pulls out a prescription vial, starts popping pills like candy and also cracks open a beer, prompting a debate about their shock-value album "Relapse" ... Real Em noted he's been enjoying 16 years of sobriety and no longer hinges on escapism to get by!!!

Things get really saucy at the end ... Drake's Rick Ross slandering bars from "Family Matters" get mentioned while they were discussing the effects of Ozempic ... most likely a response to Rozay's "white boy" insults.

But it's the revelation that Em's former foe MGK hooked up with his mother Debbie Nelson that will raise eyebrows. 👀

Slim brought up MGK's mom as a diss to Em, who doubled down and confirmed the romp to his younger self. Their beef from a few years ago apparently jumped off the streets and into the sheets!!!