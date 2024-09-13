Eminem Rips Diddy Over Tupac & Biggie Once Again On 'Expanded Mourner's' Album

Eminem -- we mean, Slim Shady -- is going out with a bang and still kicking Diddy while he's down on his new deluxe album "The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de grâce): Expanded Mourner's Edition."

On the updated version of "Fuel," Eminem recruits Shady Records rappers Westside Boogie and Grip -- and dedicates part of his verse to digging up the skeletons of rap's most infamous unsolved homicides!!!

With a frenetic flow, Em flames Diddy on the song with the lyrics, "'Fuel' remix, "So who'll be picked next, whose name gonna be next up? / Notorious B.I.G.'s death was the domino effect of Tupac's murder / Like facial tissue, whose clock should I clean next? Puff's? / 'Til he's in police handcuffs, guilty, will he step up? / Like gee, never turned himself in, who knows all the murders there'll have been?!?"

The original version of "Fuel" features J. Cole's artist JID, and it slices and dices Diddy over the Cassie assault video and his past conduct.

Diddy has long slammed allegations that he was involved in Pac or Biggie being hit up in the past ... and there's no indication he'll be looped into Tupac murder suspect Keefe D's ongoing case in Las Vegas.

Eminem actually got an early career look to be featuring alongside a posthumous Biggie, on the 1999 album "Born Again," but he seems happy burning his bridge to Bad Boy.

He'll know how to fend off his Stans ... who are upset his ridiculously long-titled new rollout only contains 3 songs ... 2 they've actually already heard.