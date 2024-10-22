Eminem To Introduce Barack Obama At Kamala Harris Rally in Detroit

Eminem is used to being the headlining act, but he'll be the opener at Kamala Harris' campaign rally tonight in Detroit ... where he's set to introduce none other than former president Barack Obama.

CNN is reporting Eminem will be joining the campaign trail at an absolutely crucial time for the Harris campaign ... with Election Day just two weeks away.

For those expecting Eminem to break out into song, don't get your hopes up. Em is reportedly planning to welcome Obama to his city and share some thoughts on the presidential race.

Polls currently have Michigan neck-and-neck between Harris and Trump ... so, it's a big win for Team Harris to have one of the most influential voices in the state encouraging Michiganders to vote for Kamala. Of course, Eminem was notably raised in the Motor City.

Eminem has been a longtime supporter of Kamala Harris. On the heels of the 2020 election, the rapper endorsed the Biden-Harris ticket in a black-and-white campaign ad with Em's famous "Lose Yourself" playing in the background.

Obama, a known lover of music, is also a big fan of Eminem ... saying "Lose Yourself" was one of his main hype songs from his 2008 presidential campaign.

We have seen a ton of celebrities come out in support of Harris, but Eminem's star power gives the Harris campaign a unique boost in a state it desperately needs to win the election.