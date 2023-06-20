Rick Ross Donates $30K to Healthcare Clinic, Saves it From Closing

Rick Ross brings more to his community than just car show bonanzas ... and his latest act of kindness to his Georgia neighborhood is sparing a health center from imminent doom.

We're told the MMG rapper learned about the Fayette C.A.R.E. Clinic's fate through a conversation with his lawyer Steve Sadow.

Rozy was immediately touched by pending bad news for the community ... and swooped in with a $30k check to save the clinic from an immediate shutdown, and he's planning to do more down the line.

Rozay told the local media his father would probably still be alive had he had access to healthcare resources, and he didn't want anyone else to suffer the same fate.

The clinic executive director Geneva Weaver says their patients live 200% below the national income level and Rick's donation is the largest they've ever gotten!

Rozay's neighbors recently complained about the additional level of vehicle and foot traffic his annual car show brings to the area ... a hurdle that was overcome and he went on to get praise from the county itself.