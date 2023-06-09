Rick Ross Debuts 18-Passenger Plane Ahead of MMG Pool Party

Play video content

Rick Ross has managed to up his luxury game even further -- showing off an 18-passenger plane that's wrapped in his signature logos and colors!!!

On Friday, the Biggest Boss showed off the new toy and debuted the name "Maybach Airlines." He also thanked his plug, Duncan Aviation, for the sweet hookup.

A bubbly Rozay danced away on the tarmac, and spouted off inspiration for his followers that one day, they too could have their own autobus with the right amount of effort.

Inside the plane, Ross showed off the spiraling decor and automated features, like a self-folding table and shades that draw with the click of a button.

As we reported, the smoke from his recent car show just cleared up, and Rozay is already planning his next estate event ... an MMG-sanctioned pool party on July 2 where he says Meek Mill will be in the mix.