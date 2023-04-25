Rick Ross Gifted $130K Ring from His High Tolerance Cannabis Partners

Play video content TMZ.com

Rick Ross is rocking a few shiny tokens of appreciation for recently headlining the High Tolerance 4/20 Carnival in NYC -- no biggie, just a ring, chain and pendant worth more than $100k!!!

TMZ Hip Hop obtained video of High Tolerance CEO Manny bestowing the "Rich Forever" rapper with his icy new pieces of hardware.

We're told the chain retails at $40k with more than 19 diamond carats ... and the pendant consists of 14k rose gold and costs over $30k.

The ring stands as Rozay's most detailed HT piece ... it boasts more than 22 carats of VS1 and f-colored diamonds and 14k gold with a retail of over $60k!!!

High Tolerance and Rozay are in business cahoots together and plan on blessing the world with his own brand of THC this summer.

TMZ Hip Hop broke the story, Rozay signed on board in March to flood the market with their "High Collins" cannabis strain, named after his old hood in Miami.