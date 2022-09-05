OnlyFans Model Says She's a Millionaire After Quitting School Teacher Gig

Courtney Tillia -- a former teacher turned OnlyFans model -- claims she has hit millionaire status after ditching the classroom to focus on her explicit online content.

Courtney tells TMZ ... she's racked up more than $1 mil between her 3 OnlyFans accounts, in just a little more than 3 years -- and, she has zero regrets about the dramatic career shift.

She has a VIP page, a free page and a merchandise store. No shocker here, but that VIP page featuring nude photos and videos brings in the lion's share of her income ... nearly $750K. The "free" page also makes money through pay-per-view content.

Mrs. Tillia, as her ex-students probably referred to her, says it would've taken her about 25 years as a special-ed teacher -- even with a master's degree -- to make $1 million, and she says it's changed her life for the better.

Courtney moved her husband and 4 kids to L.A. from Arizona ... and they've been able to enjoy family vacations to Hawaii and Nashville. She's also taken a few solo trips to Colombia and Jamaica.

Additionally, she says she can now use the extra income to donate to homeless shelters around Los Angeles ... an absolutely crucial cause.

She makes it clear to us she isn't worried about what her kids think about her profession.

Instead, she and her husband are focused on teaching their children to be open-minded and not to shame others on what they do for a living.

