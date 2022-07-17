Ex-UFC Star Felice Herrig Making Bank Selling Feet Pics, Dirty Socks On OnlyFans
7/17/2022 12:40 AM PT
Felice Herrig has turned her tootsies into cash cows -- the combat sports star tells TMZ Sports she's raking in the dough ... by selling her used socks and pics of her feet on OnlyFans!!
Yep, you read that correctly -- the newly-retired MMA fighter and current Bare Knuckle FC fighter tells us she's living very comfortably by snapping shots of her lil bulldogs ... and it's now given her the freedom to fight at her leisure.
Felice tells us all her fans with foot fetishes have asked for some up-close looks for a while now ... and she's more than happy to fulfill their requests.
But, some folks out there even want to possess some of her USED socks ... which she's shelling out for $150!!!
Pretty sweet gig, huh??
The money Herrig is making now has allowed her to fight whenever she wants ... unlike how things were previously in her long career.
As for her new transition over to BKFC, Felice tells us it's the perfect fit for what she's truly passionate about in fighting -- admitting her heart wasn't in MMA.
"Now, it's coming full-circle," Herrig tells us. "I get to go back to doing what I love. And actually, boxing has always been my number one."
Sounds like she's found her footing in both careers!!