OnlyFans Reverses Course, Suspends Porn Ban

Well that was fast -- OnlyFans has reversed course and will no longer be banning sexually explicit content on its platform starting October 1 ... after outcry from its creators and the general public.

The content subscription service -- where many sex workers make their living -- just made the announcement, saying ... "Thank you to everyone for making your voices heard. We have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned October 1 policy change."

As we reported ... OnlyFans blamed its planned porn ban on conflicts with banking partners and payout providers -- suggesting they'd no longer do business with the site due to the sexual content -- but it seems those issues have been resolved.

OnlyFans adds that it "stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators."

That's definitely good news to creators like Maitland Ward -- who called the porn ban a "cowardly" -- and Courtney Tillia -- a former teacher who's become an OnlyFans star -- who can keep raking in the big bucks for the foreseeable future ... and keep making their subscribers happy.