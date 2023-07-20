Drake Leaves Hotel in Dog Mask Before New York City Concert
Drake I Got That Dog in Me
7/20/2023 5:12 PM PT
Drake is letting the dogs out ... as in, he's leaving his hotel in a dog mask -- which, let's be honest, beats him covering the Baha Men.
The rapper made a major fashion statement Thursday as he headed over to his performance at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn wearing a doberman mask over his head.
Champagne Papi also had a glass of wine with him ... and paid homage to his Big Apple surroundings with a New York Yankees baseball jersey.
Drake's currently on the road for his "It's All a Blur" U.S. tour with 21 Savage, and Thursday marks the third of 4 straight shows at Barclays ... with three more NYC shows on deck at Madison Square Garden.
It will be interesting to see if Drake busts out the dog mask during his set. Woof!!!