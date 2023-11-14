Drake and J. Cole Targeting Lit College Towns for 'Big As The What' Tour

Drake and J. Cole are looking to rack up A+ reviews for their expanded "It's All a Blur" tour ... they intentionally selected towns with booming college campuses!!!

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ Hip Hop both Drizzy and Cole wanted to dedicate their stage energy to the fans who truly drive up their numbers -- the younger generation!!!

There's also the addition of dates in Lexington, KY where Drake's beloved Wildcats play ... and State College, PA, home to Penn State, but Cole won't be at that one

They also set out to pay homage to the communities that embraced them early in their careers ... Drake has proclaimed Columbus, OH to be his 2nd home since his debut "Away from Home" tour and the city's Schottenstein Center now has TWO dates after being shut out from the 'Blur' tour's first leg.

Memphis also gets a make-good date after the FedEx Forum reportedly wasn't prepared for all the tour's glitzy decorations, but the stage should be ready to go come March!!!

Canadian fans were initially upset the tour was announced without any dates in their area but we're told the 2nd leg is designed primarily to service cities who missed out last time.