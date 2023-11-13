Drake and J. Cole Hitting Road for 'It’s All a Blur' Tour Extension

Drake and J. Cole are taking their "First Person Shooter" to another level -- on Monday, the 2 rap heavyweights announced they're hitting the road for their joint tour!!!

Officially titled "It’s All a Blur Tour: BIG AS THE WHAT" ... Cole will be supporting the extended version of Drake's highly successful tour, which reportedly raked in over $100 million during its run.

Both their mascots -- Drake's OVO owl and Cole's Dreamville logo -- graced the tour flyer and Drake made it clear they're on equal playing ground, labeling them both to be 🐐's in the game!!!

They actually previewed the tour on their 'FPS' collab ... where Cole earned his first No. 1 hit (a point Soulja Boy just made perfectly clear to the public).

But given the momentum, fans could finally see the release of Cole's long-awaited "The Fall Off" album.

As for Drake .. the tour's kinda surprising, considering just last month he said he was taking a break from recording so he could deal with ongoing stomach issues. You'd think touring would be even more grueling on him, physically, than studio sessions.