Drake's Turks & Caicos Bae Boosting Beach Club Sales, Manager Says

Drake public declaration a Turks & Caicos bartender named Flacka is his new ting ... has not only made her an overnight celebrity, it also has her place of employment reaping major financial gains!

Phillip Misick, manager of the Noah's Ark beach club where Flacka works tells TMZ Hip Hop ... the viral videos of Drake and Flacka have increased food and drinks sales drastically -- so much, he hasn't had time to accurately quantify the increase.

Drake and his dogs hit T&C this week for some fun in the sun, reuniting him with Flacka and the megastar rapper gave her bartending skills his undivided attention ... that is, before wining and dining her later that evening!!!

Phillip says customers have indeed been coming in the hopes of seeing Drake, but they also want to meet and take flicks with Flacka -- and, of course, they're very curious if she and Drake are really an item.

As a result, Phillip says Flacka has now become a hot commodity -- brands have started reaching out to her for partnerships, and her social media is blowing up with new fans.

Flacka is actually an assistant manager at Noah's Ark -- so, she does more than bartending -- and Phillip fears her newfound fame might soon push her toward new opportunities.