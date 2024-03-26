Sauce Gardner Clarifies Jewish People Comment ... I Was Uneducated!!!

New York Jets star Sauce Gardner is addressing the backlash after stating Jewish people "run the world" ... claiming he had no idea his words would be considered antisemitic -- but has since educated himself on the matter.

The two-time All-Pro came under fire after appearing in a video with popular streamer Adin Ross -- who is Jewish -- this week ... when he stated, "I'mma be honest, like no funny, weird s***, y'all run the world."

The comment was met with laughter from those in the room ... and while Ross didn't appear offended, many took to social media to sound off on Gardner.

The former Defensive Rookie of the Year is now clarifying his controversial take ... going to X to try to explain his side of things.

"I love all people," Gardner said. "While my intentions were positive, I just learned that people use those exact words I shared for hate towards Jewish people."

"That is not what I am about and I appreciate those who took the time to educate me on that fact."

Gardner also noted the majority of his agency and marketing teams consist of Jewish people and he talks to them on the daily ... and he meant it as a compliment.

Some folks had Gardner's back ... saying they understood he didn't mean any harm.