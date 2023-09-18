Sauce Gardner, Breece Hall Sound Off On X After Jets' First Game Without Rodgers

Sound Off On X After First Game Without Rodgers

The New York Jets appear to be experiencing some turbulence without Aaron Rodgers ... with two of the team's biggest stars voicing their frustrations online after losing to the Dallas Cowboys.

The Jets took their first L of the season in their first full game sans the 4-time MVP ... and Sauce Gardner and Breece Hall were clearly irked after the 30-10 defeat.

Gardner must've been searching his name on social media shortly after the contest ... 'cause when he noticed a tweet from a Cowboys fan account calling out his performance defending CeeDee Lamb, he clapped back with receipts.

"Damnn y'all really love sayin my name on this app lol," Sauce said on X. "He didn't catch a ball on me today. Source: Me."

Gardner -- who seemingly deactivated his account after the post -- also backed himself up on Instagram while on the team plane ... posting his stats to debunk the notion he's fallen off in his second pro season.

As for Hall, he appeared to be upset about his lack of carries ... posting four football emojis to represent the same number of rushing attempts he had in the outing.

"I think he played a solid game, I just think we could've done more to help him out protection wise... I think we could've helped him out a lot more"



- Breece Hall on Zach Wilson pic.twitter.com/ftGVrA1kdx — Jets Videos (@snyjets) September 18, 2023 @snyjets

Hall -- who's still limited after recovering from an ACL injury he suffered last season -- finished the game with nine rushing yards, after earning more than 120 in Week 1.