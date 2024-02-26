Sauce Gardner Says His Snapchat Was Hacked, Posting Personal Photos

Sauce Gardner is warning everyone to be safe on the internet ... 'cause the New York Jets star says a hacker has taken over his Snapchat and is posting personal photos from his archives.

The two-time Pro Bowl cornerback sent out the warning on Sunday ... saying his account was sharing old images from his college days against his will.

"Somebody just DM'd me sending pictures from my snap when I was in college," Gardner said on X. "People be so weird around the world lol. Some of y'all really need help."

"I wanted to give y'all the person Twitter to go report it but they posted old college stuff on the page now and ian got time for it."

Snapchat suspended the account hours later ... but Gardner -- who won NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2022 -- said it hasn't stopped the hacker from putting his business out there from a burner.

In fact, the 23-year-old explained the person also got into his other accounts, including his email ... and shared messages from the alleged hacker.

"Whoever this is doesn’t leave his computer," Garnder added. "I had to get another phone and number because whoever this is hacked my Twitter, IG, and emails."

Of course, Snapchat advises users to make strong passwords or set up two-factor authentication to avoid potential hackers ... but Gardner says these cybercriminals are clever.