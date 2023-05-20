Sauce Gardner Scores Custom Jessica Alba Cleats After Knicks Game Meetup

New York Jets star Sauce Gardner will never forget Jessica Alba now ... 'cause just a couple weeks after he didn't know who she was during a Knicks game meetup -- he scored some custom cleats with her face all over them!!!

Sauce got the feet heat this week from artist Mike Jordan ... who thought it was absolutely hilarious that the NFL defensive back couldn't recognize her while the two were at Game 2 of the Heat-Knicks playoff series with Aaron Rodgers.

If you missed it, Sauce revealed two days after his Madison Square Garden man-date with his new QB that he truly had no knowledge of the actress as she sat right near him in a courtside seat. In fact, he said Rodgers made fun of him for it all night.

Play video content 5/4/23

Jordan tells TMZ Sports ... he wanted to commemorate the funny ordeal by drawing up some Alba-themed kicks for the 22-year-old cornerback.

On one of the Nike Vapor spikes, Jordan featured a depiction of Alba in her movie "Honey." On the other, he drew Alba from her Susan Storm role in the "Fantastic Four."

Jordan says both shoes took a few days to complete ... and he ultimately ended up dropping them off for Sauce at the Jets' facility on Tuesday.

"I wanted to do something fun," Jordan said of the spikes. "I hope Jessica likes them, too."