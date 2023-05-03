Aaron Rodgers, Jets Star Sauce Gardner Bro Down At Knicks Game

Did We Just Become Best Friends?!?

Aaron Rodgers appears to already have a new Jets BFF -- he went on a man date with NY star Sauce Gardner to the Knicks game Tuesday ... and it sure felt bromantic to us!!

After months of recruiting the quarterback to the Big Apple, Gardner finally got some alone time with his new teammate ... and the two seemed to certainly hit it off.

According to Rodgers' IG, the guys got some grub at Carbone ... before they pulled up to Madison Square Garden for the Knicks' huge playoff game against the Miami Heat.

The two had great floor seats -- they sat next to "Entourage" star Jerry Ferrara -- and they even got to rub elbows with Carmelo Anthony and his son, Kiyan.

The guys were later shown on the jumbotron during the game -- where they received a massive ovation from the nearly 20,000 fans in attendance.

Aaron Rodgers and Sauce Gardner in the house at MSG for Game 2! pic.twitter.com/8bEfUSh2mS — Jets Videos (@snyjets) May 3, 2023 @snyjets

The dudes appeared to be good luck for the home team, too ... as NY beat up the Jimmy Butler-less Heat, 111-105.

Both guys gushed over the evening afterward on social media, with Rodgers writing, "Another great day and night in the city with my boy @saucegardner."

"One of the best days/nights I had in a while man❕I appreciate you my guy🤞🏾," Gardner added in the comment section.