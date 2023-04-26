Aaron Rodgers Arrives At New York Jets Facility, Rocks Team Hoodie

Play video content Twitter / New York Jets

The man of the hour has arrived -- Aaron Rodgers just touched down at the New York Jets' facility on Wednesday ... and he's already decked out in his new team's merch!!

Gang Green shared video of their newest quarterback showing up at 1 Jets Drive minutes ago ... and he was met right at the door by team owner Woody Johnson, head coach Robert Saleh, and the rest of the front office.

Everyone in the clip is understandably smiling from ear to ear ... and they gotta be relieved to finally have their coveted 4-time MVP in the building.

Rodgers -- who officially became a Jet on Monday -- will face the New York media for the first time later in the day ... and we're sure he will have plenty to talk about.

He already shared his goodbye to his team of 18 seasons ... penning a heartfelt letter to the Green Bay Packers on Instagram.

"I’m not sure it’s possible to fully express the gratitude that I have to the @packers, our incredible fans, the state of Wisconsin, the thousands of players that I crossed paths with, the incredible men and women who work for the organization, and the amazing people who I got to meet along the way, in one post with 10 pictures, but I hope you read this and feel my heart and soul, filled with love, joy, and peace about my time in green and gold. 💚💛," Rodgers said in the post.

He also thanked everyone from the front office to coaches, staffers, teammates and everyone in between ... as well as the fans who supported him over the years.

"This is not the end for us, I will see you again Green Bay, you’ll always have my heart ❤️"