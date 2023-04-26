Fireman Ed Says 'Crazed Dogs' Jets Fans 'Can't Wait' For Aaron Rodgers

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Jets Superfan Fireman Ed We Can't Wait For Aaron Rodgers ... We're Like Crazed Dogs!!!

4/26/2023 6:19 AM PT
FIRED UP
Fireman Ed is P-U-M-P-E-D PUMPED, PUMPED, PUMPED for Aaron Rodgers ... telling TMZ Sports he and the rest of Jets nation absolutely cannot wait for the quarterback to begin his career in NY.

Gang Green's biggest supporter spoke with us just after New York completed the trade for the Green Bay superstar this week ... and he said he's got huge hopes Rodgers can bring the Jets success that's escaped them the last few decades.

"Listen," Fireman Ed said. "The fan base is starving. Crazed dogs! We can't wait. We can't wait!"

It's been 54 years since the Jets won a Super Bowl ... and it's been over a decade since they've played in a playoff game. But Fireman Ed, real name Ed Anzalone, made it clear to us ... he thinks Rodgers can change that all in Year 1.

As for how Rodgers' polarizing personality will fit in with the bright lights of New York and the harsh media coverage that can come with it ... Fireman Ed said he's got no qualms about that whatsoever.

"Aaron Rodgers is made for New York," the 63-year-old said. "He is a polished veteran. He's seen it all. He's one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time."

Ed added, "It's a marriage made in heaven."

Rodgers' first game for the Jets in New York will come sometime in September ... and Ed's so jacked for it -- ya better get ready for the loudest J-E-T-S chant MetLife's ever seen!!

