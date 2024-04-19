Drake Puts 'Push-Ups' Kendrick Lamar Diss On Streaming Services

Drake officially owned up to his "Push Ups" diss track against Kendrick Lamar, Metro Boomin, etc. ... the song is now available on streaming services -- DJ Whoo Kid tag, copyright stamps and all!!!

As of Friday, the move puts to bed speculation that the song was a product of AI, or that Drake was scared to claim it on the charts.

We just had Touré on "TMZ Live" ... and he doesn't think Drake's diss has the quality to move units or butts on the dance floor.

The upcoming week will be the ultimate test!!!

Drake recently scoffed at K. Dot's longtime associate, DJ Hed, after it was suggested Kendrick wasn't in a rush to disrupt the runaway success of his Drake diss, "Like That" ... which has now spent 3 weeks atop Billboard's Hot 100.

Drake says Hed is being used as a blind spokesperson as Kendrick's team scrambles for answers to "Push Ups" -- basically, he thinks the silence is deafening!!!