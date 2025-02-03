Don Lemon Says by Donald Trump's Own Definition, Trump's a DEI Hire, Nepo Baby

Play video content TMZ.com

Don Lemon's urging Donald Trump to take a look in the mirror ... saying by his own DEI definition, Trump is a DEI hire himself.

Watch the clip ... Don says Trump seems to think DEI -- Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion -- stands for "unqualified," which in the TV host's eyes makes him the most unfit person to ever hold the presidency, among other reasons ... and he points out Trump is a "nepo baby."

Don slams DT's suggestion DEI hiring was responsible for the Washington, D.C. plane crash catastrophe, saying making those comments during the White House briefing while bodies were still in the water, was a new low, even for him.

He says Trump should be embarrassed, and he ties it back to his earlier point -- by the Prez's own standards, folks who were at the podium with him, like Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, are all unqualified for their jobs, too.