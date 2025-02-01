Black Hawk Pilot Involved in D.C. Crash Still Unknown as Army Refuses to Identify

It's been days since a military helicopter collided with an American Airlines jet flying into Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport ... and the Army still refuses to ID the female Black Hawk pilot.

In a Friday update ... the Army said her name is not being disclosed at the behest of her family -- even though the names of the two other soldiers in the chopper who died were officially identified as Staff Sgt. Ryan Austin O'Hara and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Andrew Loyd Eaves.

No additional explanation was offered as to why the family made the request ... but there is speculation it has to do with President Trump casting blame for the deadly accident on the chopper pilot ... which he did immediately after the catastrophe that killed a total of 67.

Trump said on social media ... "The airplane was on a perfect and routine line of approach to the airport. The helicopter was going straight at the airplane for an extended period of time. It is a CLEAR NIGHT, the lights on the plane were blazing, why didn’t the helicopter go up or down, or turn."

