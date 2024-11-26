Pete Davidson and Colin Jost's Staten Island Ferry Used For 'Screamboat' Filming

Pete Davidson and Colin Jost's decommissioned Staten Island Ferry is going Hollywood ... 'cause their boat is featured in an upcoming horror movie about Steamboat Willie.

Production sources tell TMZ ... "Screamboat" was filmed entirely on Pete and Colin's bright orange ferry.

The indie horror movie takes the OG Mickey Mouse character and drops him in a gory film -- Steamboat Willie is now in the public domain so this is all kosher -- and our sources tell us so much fake blood was used during filming they had to hire a special cleaning crew for Pete and Colin's Staten Island Ferry.

TMZ obtained some photos from filming ... and you can see a puppeteer setting up Steamboat Willie on different parts of the ship. They began filming in May and wrapped over the summer.

Our sources say director Steven LaMorte always dreamed of filming a movie on a Staten Island Ferry ... and producers were able to make it happen ... thanks to some local connections.

In fact, we're told the movie producers are from Staten Island and they connected with Pete and Colin's people to pitch the idea and got permission to use the ferry to film for the movie.

Obviously, "Screamboat" got the green light, but we're told Pete and Colin's involvement doesn't go beyond their ferry being used as a location.

'Screamboat' stars David Howard Thornton from the 'Terrifer' series as Screamboat Willie and will be coming out in 2025.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Pete and Colin snagged the decommissioned ferry in 2022 for $280,000 ... a deal Colin has since referred to as his dumbest purchase ever. Pete has shared similar buyer's remorse.

It was most recently used in September for a Tommy Hilfiger fashion show during NYFW.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.