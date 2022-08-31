Terrifying Trailer for 'Winnie The Pooh' Horror Movie Drops

Winnie The Pooh, one of Disney's most beloved characters, is now a thing of nightmares ... thanks to a new horror flick coming out which turns Pooh into a murderer, and we've got one of the first looks at the trailer.

The movie appears to be the tale of Winnie's friend, Christopher Robin, returning to The Hundred Acre Wood to find his stuffed animal BFF and Pooh's pals missing. Things quickly take a turn for the worse, and all hell breaks loose.

From there ... there's plenty of screams, blood, violence and possibly murder. Much different than the kid's tale. BTW, "Winnie The Pooh" became public domain in 2022, which is how they were able to pull the whole thing off.

Demonic photos of the new Pooh first went viral back in May, building a ton of anticipation for the project. Looks like it's finally getting close to a release.