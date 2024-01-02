Mickey Mouse Gets Horror Film Makeover, Character Now in Public Domain

Forget the Happiest Place on Earth, Mickey Mouse is going off the rails -- the happy-go-lucky rodent is now running riot in a horror flick ... and get ready to see a lot more of this new Mick.

The copyright for the earliest version of the Disney character -- from the 1928 animated classic, "Steamboat Willie" -- expired Monday ... and filmmakers are already taking advantage by making him the villain in the new slasher film, "Mickey's Mouse Trap."

The British independent movie doesn't have a release date yet, but the plot has a group of teens fleeing for their lives as a knife-wielding man in a Mickey costume unleashes terror at an amusement park.

That's not all -- a new Micky-inspired horror game, "Infestation 88," has also dropped ... featuring a blood-stained version of the character.

Despite, the early version of MM now being public domain, both projects make it clear they're not affiliated or endorsed by Disney -- no doubt hoping to steer clear of Mouse House lawyers.

Disney is reassuring fans the wholesome modern version of Mickey remains unaffected by the copyright expiration ... so, he'll remain the Walt Disney Company's global ambassador.