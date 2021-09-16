Kim Kardashian Tells Ellen She Loves Kourtney, Travis Barker's Relationship

Play video content Ellen Tube

Kim Kardashian sees how incredibly close -- and physical -- Kourtney and Travis Barker's relationship is, and newsflash ... she's all about it!!!

Kim told Ellen DeGeneres Wednesday she loves how much her sister and Travis have grown together. She said it's incredible how they went from being friends and neighbors for almost 15 years to where they are now -- which is PDAVille, U.S.A. ... where they're clearly co-Mayors.

Ellen couldn't avoid the obvious topic ... asking Kim why Trav and Kourt can't seem to keep their hands, and tongues, off each other. Kim had 3 words to describe how she feels about it.

Kim did laugh and agree with Ellen that "it's a lot," but in the end ... she finds it cute. Kim says she loves love, so she loves them. There ya go.

Play video content APRIL 2021

As we, and the sickeningly happy couple have documented, it doesn't matter where they are -- in the studio or on a NYC loading dock -- these 2 never have any problem showing some serious PDA.

When their relationship started it was all hands on deck. But, it hasn't been ALL about the physical part -- back in August, Kourtney notably helped Travis fly for the first time since the 2008 fatal plane crash that killed 4 of his friends, and left him with third-degree burns on 65 percent of his body.

Play video content APRIL 2021 TMZ.com