Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Make Out in Studio, MGK Forced to Watch
Kourtney K & Travis Barker Steamy Studio Session ... With Their Fave Position
6/18/2021 7:35 AM PT
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker want everyone to know they are still very much into each other ... and seem to have a preferred PDA pose.
The reality TV star and the rock star found a new spot to hold each other and make out -- Travis' at-home music studio -- and Kourtney documented the occasion ... adding heart and fire emojis for extra measure.
The pics are reminiscent of the steamy shots of the couple kissing in the desert a couple months ago ... the main difference being that Kourtney's ass is much less visible.
There is one other difference too -- for this round of Kourtney & Travis PDA ... it seems Machine Gun Kelly was an innocent bystander.
In the second pic Kourtney posted, fans noticed the singer's in the background in a recording booth ... possibly laying down some new music. Now, he and Barker are buddies, but ya gotta wonder if MGK consented to bearing witness to their hookup.
BTW -- Travis replied to Kourtney's post with "My baby" ... along with his own heart and fire emojis.
Modern love.