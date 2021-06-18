Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Make Out in Studio, MGK Forced to Watch

Kourtney K & Travis Barker Steamy Studio Session ... With Their Fave Position

6/18/2021 7:35 AM PT

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker want everyone to know they are still very much into each other ... and seem to have a preferred PDA pose.

The reality TV star and the rock star found a new spot to hold each other and make out -- Travis' at-home music studio -- and Kourtney documented the occasion ... adding heart and fire emojis for extra measure.

The pics are reminiscent of the steamy shots of the couple kissing in the desert a couple months ago ... the main difference being that Kourtney's ass is much less visible.

There is one other difference too -- for this round of Kourtney & Travis PDA ... it seems Machine Gun Kelly was an innocent bystander.

In the second pic Kourtney posted, fans noticed the singer's in the background in a recording booth ... possibly laying down some new music. Now, he and Barker are buddies, but ya gotta wonder if MGK consented to bearing witness to their hookup.

BTW -- Travis replied to Kourtney's post with "My baby" ... along with his own heart and fire emojis.

Modern love.

