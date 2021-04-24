Travis Barker Suggests Kourtney Kardashian Is a Biter

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are keeping their public love fest going strong -- letting us all know that there seems to be some biting at play in their relationship 😁.

The rocker appears to have just given some insight into how he and Kourt get down ... which KK herself seems to have confirmed. He posted some ADORABLE photos of him and his French bulldog, Louis, frolicking in the grass -- making some for very nice shots.

His caption was telling ... "Dogs never bite me. Just humans." Oooh, okay Trav -- we see you there with the not-so-subtle double entendre! And, if that wasn't obvious enough ... Kourtney chimed in for good measure.

She responded with a vampire emoji, seemingly backing up his account that ... she's a biter.

KK and TB certainly have NOT shied away from showing each other affection out in the open like this, be it physically or, as we're seeing now, with descriptive words as well. Not that there's anything with that, of course ... although, it does come as TMI more often than not.

You'll recall ... the couple was showing major PDA down in the OC last week, where they were all over each other like a pair of high school sweethearts in their teens. Of course, they're not in their teens -- both of them are well into their 40s, hot as it was.

Play video content

There was also the thumb-sucking video Travis posted as part of his birthday tribute post to Kourtney -- which also felt a little too intimate for our gawking eyes 👀.