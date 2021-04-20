Kourtney K Hits Followers with 'Rough Sex' Poll, Flashes 'Oui' Panties

Kourtney Kardashian is the queen of risqué this week -- first she was sucking on Travis Barker's thumb for the 'Gram ... now she's openly asking the public about rough sex.

KK posted a very racy pic -- a photo of herself, it seems, that captures her lower half, fully unbuttoned and fairly exposed near the groin area. Kourtney's belly button and white panties are exposed, which have "Oui" embroidered right on the front ... and in red, no less.

On top of that, there was a question she posed to her followers -- "ROUGH SEX: LOVE IT OR LEAVE IT?" Yeah, we know ... it's pretty hot. But also ... like ... maybe too much??

We're not clutching our pearls here -- just noticing a trend carrying over from the weekend. You'll recall, Kourtney's BF, Travis Barker, posted a video of her sucking on his thumb ... which looked like something else at first glance. Either way, it's been PDA times 10 lately.

Speaking of being cuddly in public ... Kourtney and Travis were doing a lot of that as well over the past few days -- this after Kourtney turned 42 and celebrated her birthday. They were spotted out at some beaches in the OC ... and on both occasions, getting cozy.

They weren't shy about it either ... with Travis grabbing himself a handful while laying out on the sand, and later posting a pic with Kourtney laying on top of him -- derrière in full view.