Travis Barker Gives Girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian Floral Birthday Gift
Travis Barker How's This for a 42nd Birthday Present, Kourtney!?!
4/18/2021 7:02 AM PT
Travis Barker is a romantic -- who knew???
Travis surprised his new GF, Kourtney Kardashian, with a ginormous floral arrangement for her 42nd birthday. But wait ... there's more -- a super intricate piece of hanging art hovering over the flower arrangement.
Kourtney was more than pleased, posting pics and video of the present and tagging a black heart next to his name.
Travis and Kourtney have been tight since February, but they've known each other for years. Their families hang together and she even helped him redecorate his home -- which is near hers -- when he moved into the Kardashian hood. It's unclear at what point the friendship blossomed into a relationship, but our sense is it may have happened before February ... maybe even months earlier.
The Blink-182 drummer got a tat with her name emblazoned on his body ... along with a couple thousand other tats! His ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, seems down with the relationship, although she's in the process of getting a tat with Travis' name 86'd from her body. There are limits to being an understanding ex, right?