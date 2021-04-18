Travis Barker Gives Girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian Floral Birthday Gift

Travis Barker is a romantic -- who knew???

Travis surprised his new GF, Kourtney Kardashian, with a ginormous floral arrangement for her 42nd birthday. But wait ... there's more -- a super intricate piece of hanging art hovering over the flower arrangement.

Kourtney was more than pleased, posting pics and video of the present and tagging a black heart next to his name.

Travis and Kourtney have been tight since February, but they've known each other for years. Their families hang together and she even helped him redecorate his home -- which is near hers -- when he moved into the Kardashian hood. It's unclear at what point the friendship blossomed into a relationship, but our sense is it may have happened before February ... maybe even months earlier.